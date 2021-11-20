**TO BE BUILT**- PICS ARE OF SIMILAR HOME BUILT NEARBY. NEW Construction in sought after OAK RIDGE in The Farm at Oak Ridge. One level living at it's best with a THREE car garage and large bonus and full bath up! Expansive open plan with vaulted ceilings, dual full-height slide open patio doors for indoor-outdoor living and a HUGE rear covered porch. Flexibility of living and entertaining spaces. Choose your finishes and watch your dream become a reality. Close to shops/schools/parks and a short hop to I-73/Hwy 68 for an easy work commute. Bonus could be fourth bedroom - septic is a four bedroom perk! Call listing agent for more info or to set up a meeting with the builder.
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $529,900
