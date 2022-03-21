3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $197,750

FINAL AND BEST BY 7:00 PM SATURDAY, 3/19.This is the one you have waited for! Single story living on a large lot in Pleasant Garden. Whether you enjoy relaxing on your rocking chair front porch, working in the flowerbeds, or playing at nearby Hagan State Park, you will find it at 5400 Running Mead Rd. Step into the foyer and start planning entertaining in the large den with vaulted ceilings or gatherings in the formal dining room. Looking for counterspace? The ample kitchen offers a place to serve buffet style. Enjoy morning coffee in the breakfast room looking over the perennial flowerbeds. Your primary bedroom offers lots of space and vaulted ceilings with a large closet. A split floor plan gives each are privacy. Hurry and make this your new home.