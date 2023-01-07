New Construction Home! This cozy ranch style home features 3 BR, 2 BA, & a Large Garden Room on the back of the home from the Great Room! Somerset III floorplan also features 9ft ceilings throughout the home, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen & quartz countertops in all bathrooms. Wait until you see the beautiful tray ceiling in the great room! The Laundry is located from the garage entrance for a nice mudroom area. Home includes structured cabling, pest defense system, Tile flooring, & Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Primary suite features large closets, 5ft walk-in shower, linen closet, and double sinks. The Garden Room offers great views to the back of the property. The builder offers a 1-year warranty w/ the builder and 10-yr structural warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $369,900
