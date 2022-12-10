 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $389,900

Perfect Location & New Construction & Ready to Close! This beautiful ranch style home features 3 BR, 2 BA, & a Large Garden Room! Spacious Somerset III floorplan also accentuates 9ft ceilings throughout the home, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen & quartz tops in all bathrooms, tray ceiling in the great room, laundry is located from the garage entrance for a nice mudroom area, structured cabling package with smart home features, pest defense system inside walls, upgraded pendant lighting over kitchen island, & Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the main entertainment areas of the home. Primary suite features (2) closets, separate large walk-in shower, linen closet, and double sinks. The garden room is a nice addition for an office space or an additional sitting room with great views to the spacious back yard. The builder offers a 1-year warranty w/ the builder and 10-yr structural warranty. Please call today to schedule your private tour!

