3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $395,000

Beautiful home located in the quaint Pleasant Garden area. As you enter, you will notice the formal dining area, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (refrigerator remains), granite countertops, and a pantry. Lots of natural light greets you as you move from your open concept kitchen into the living area. There is plenty of space for an additional dining area between the kitchen and living area. Upstairs, you will find a loft that is the perfect spot for a home office or additional living area. The large primary suite is exactly what you are looking for - vaulted ceiling in the bedroom, large walk in closet, and bathroom with a separate tub and shower with double vanity. A bathroom splits the other two bedrooms making it convenient for the two rooms to share. Never cary clothes up and down steps again because this home features second story laundry. Need some outdoor storage? No worries, the storage building stays!