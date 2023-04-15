Dive into open, inviting spaces where there's plenty of room to entertain, play games or hunker down for a cozy night in. Experience custom craftsmanship both inside and out - this Somerset III floorplan features a one-of-a-kind sunroom, tray ceiling, beautiful kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and luxurious granite countertops. Enjoy being surrounded by parks, lakes, and nature trails but still close to city life. This newly constructed home comes equipped with a pest defense system in the first-floor exterior walls and a structured cabling package to make this home internet-ready. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. This Somerset III is immaculate, well-built, and ready to close mid-May 2023. Welcome home!