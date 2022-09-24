 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $400,210

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $400,210

New Construction Home! Primary on the Main! One-story ranch style home! Somerset III Floorplan 3 BR / 2 BA / Keeping Room. Home features 9ft ceilings, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, tray ceiling in the great room, laundry located from the garage entrance, structured cabling package, pest defense system in exterior walls, pendant lighting over kitchen island, and LVP flooring in main entertainment areas of the home. Primary suite features (2) closets, large walk-in shower, linen closet, and double sinks. Back of home includes keeping room off the great room to the back deck. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. Please call today to schedule your private tour! *Agents* Please see Agent Remarks on MLS for showings. Specific features ae also attached to the MLS attachments.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in Greensboro

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in Greensboro

The committee on Tuesday approved a statement that College Park Baptist Church of Greensboro was not in “friendly cooperation” due to its “open affirmation, approval and endorsement of homosexual behavior,” which conflicts with the denomination's theological conservative positions. In fact, College Park had voted in 1999 to leave the denomination, and its website makes a point about it not being a member of the Southern Baptist Convention but rather of more progressive Baptist bodies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert