3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $400,210

New Construction Home! Primary on the Main! One-story ranch style home! Somerset III Floorplan 3 BR / 2 BA / Keeping Room. Home features 9ft ceilings, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, tray ceiling in the great room, laundry located from the garage entrance, structured cabling package, pest defense system in exterior walls, pendant lighting over kitchen island, and LVP flooring in main entertainment areas of the home. Primary suite features (2) closets, large walk-in shower, linen closet, and double sinks. Back of home includes keeping room off the great room to the back deck. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. Please call today to schedule your private tour! *Agents* Please see Agent Remarks on MLS for showings. Specific features ae also attached to the MLS attachments.