3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $895,000

EXTRAORDINARY, one-of-a-kind custom home w/unique, state-of-the-art features & superior finishes throughout. Quietly nestled on 7.9 park-like acres, and overlooking lush woodlands, abundant wildlife & a winding creek crossed by a custom steel bridge. Over 3250 sf on the main level w/ amazing bamboo flooring, hand-finished moldings/woodwork, huge solarium, DR, 3 bedrooms, amazing kitchen, office, & just wait until you see the Greatroom! Over 600 sf of sunken GR beneath a breathtaking 20' hand-crafted wood ceiling! The 2nd floor is a sanctuary that includes a stone fireplace, bookshelves matching the wood finishes, a balcony that completely encircles the GR below, & offering a place of serenity! The basement has a 2 car garage, 2200+ sf (heated but not finished) & built for an 8' finished ceiling. Behind the home are FOUR garages/wrkshps - one of which is heated/cooled. Perfect for RV, home business, woodworking, or shops of any kind. Come see, but once you do you'll never want to leave!