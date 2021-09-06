3 Bedroom Home in Randleman - $265,900

 Skip to main content
1700 + sq. ft. 3 bed 2 ba home on 2.65 +/- ac in N. Randolph County. Covered front porch, back deck, wired outbuilding, fire pit & large, fenced back yard. Updated, stainless appliances in kitchen. Jetted tub in hall bath. Fireplace w/ gas logs in living room. Primary suite w/ walk in closet. Split bedroom floor plan. Private den/office in back of home. Large laundry. Easy access to major Interstates. Roof & HVAC recently replaced. Property is located in designated flood area. Faith Bryant 336 964-8542

