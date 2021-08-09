3 Bedroom Home in Randleman - $342,000

MOTIVATED SELLERS Back on the Market NO FAULT OF SELLERS. This 3 Bed 3 bath with bonus room features a recent renovated kitchen with painted white cabinets, new tile backsplash, quartz countertops, updated ss appliances, ss farm sink and hood vent. Brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Updated bathrooms and primary bathroom has a jetted tub and leads to a balcony. Ample amount of storage throughout. Fenced in back yard is perfect for entertaining with the over sized back deck. Awesome patio area with bar and fireplace, great for relaxation. Don't let this one pass you by, its a MUST SEE!