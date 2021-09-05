 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sophia - $184,000

Contact listing agent, Angela Brown (336) 689-4559 for additional information. Wheatmore School District! 3BR/2BA. Updates in the last few years include siding, roof and windows. Also in 2019- LVT flooring was put in. Chef inspired kitchen w/ island, stainless appliances, soft close cabinets and beautiful granite. Updated bathrooms. Great open floor plan! 2019-heat pump, water heater & gutters were replaced. This home is a gem! Hurry and schedule your showing!

