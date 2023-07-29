Sellers offering $2,500 buyer incentive! Sellers have already relocated for work & are motivated to sell, so bring us an offer! This house does not disappoint. The rocking chair front porch is the perfect place to start or end your day. Upon entering the home you will see all the natural light that fills the space & invites you in. A beautiful chef's kitchen w/gas cook top & hood, built-in oven & microwave, granite countertops, & island are just waiting for your culinary creations. The open floor plan lets you transition into either the formal dining room w/beautiful wainscoting or to the breakfast area & into the spacious living room w/built-in shelves & gas log fireplace. Upstairs you will find a large bonus room (or office space), as well as all 3 spacious bedrooms. Kitchen refrigerator to convey. Home sits on large corner lot in the cul-de-sac w/fenced backyard. Storage building is wired w/100 amp service. Centrally located to GSO/High Point/Kernersville! See Agent Only Remarks.