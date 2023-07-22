This home does not disappoint! Sellers have relocated for work & are motivated to sell! Stop scrolling & make your appointment today to see this exceptional home. The first thing you'll find is the perfect place to start & end your day on the rocking chair front porch. Upon entering the home you will see all the natural light that fills the space & invites you in. A beautiful chef's kitchen w/gas cook top & hood, built-in oven & microwave, granite countertops, & island are just waiting for your culinary creations. The open floor plan lets you transition into either the formal dining room w/beautiful wainscoting or to the breakfast area & into the spacious living room w/built-in shelves & gas log fireplace. Upstairs you will find a large bonus room (or office space), as well as all 3 spacious bedrooms. Kitchen refrigerator to convey. Home sits on large corner lot in the cul-de-sac w/fenced backyard. Storage building is wired w/100 amp service. Close to Stokesdale Town Park!