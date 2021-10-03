 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $449,000

3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $449,000

3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $449,000

Open House -Sunday, 10/3 from 2-4 pm. Beautiful, like-new home in Northwest Meadows! The upgraded kitchen has beautiful granite counters, subway tile backsplash & a large eat-in island with a pantry & is connected to the breakfast area & large great rm. The formal dining rm around the corner offers add’l space for entertaining. The large primary bedroom on the main, has a cozy sitting area & ensuite bathrm. featuring an upgraded, tiled walk-in shower, spacious closet & double vanities. The two add’l bedrooms on the main level are on the opposite side of the house from the primary bedroom. Upstairs you will find a finished bonus rm & a 3rd, full bathrm. The screened in porch located off the kitchen & breakfast area are perfect for enjoying your morning coffee, overlooking the half (.55) acre lot & steps lead to the ideal grilling patio. The 3-car garage has rm for cars, storage & more. Garage doors are a foot taller than most to accommodate a trailer. Annual Prop tax is $2,645.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News