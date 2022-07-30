3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $489,900

Welcome home! Don't miss out on the opportunity for instant equity! This home is priced under appraised value! Conveniently located 20-30 minutes from Kernersville, Winston Salem, or Greensboro, this is a fantastic location! Home is also in close proximity to the park, schools, and more! Come out and see this well maintained one level, all brick home perfectly situated on nearly an acre lot featuring 3 beds 2 baths and an unfinished bonus space upstairs that is wired for electric and could easily be turned into additional square footage or used for storage! The space consists of 442 square feet, not counted in the heated square footage. You will love the open concept kitchen, living, and dining area that is perfect for entertaining all of your guests. Pass through the large double doors onto the screened in porch where you can enjoy cozy evenings over looking the neighboring pasture. Home also has fenced in yard. Schedule your showing today!