3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $519,000

Jordan Homes of North Carolina does it again!! Custom Built Home featuring: Split-Bedroom Plan, Covered Porch perfect for outdoor BBQs, Large Level Yard, Kitchen w/Granite & Center Work Island, Stainless Appliances and Custom Butlers Pantry plus a huge walk-in pantry too. The great room has a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings with an open plan. Master has an Enormous Walk-In Closet with direct access to the Generous Laundry Room for ease. The 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms each have Large Walk-In Closets with a shared Jack-N-Jill Bathroom. The upper level Bonus Room is large enough to accommodate any hobby or collection of toys plus another full bath as well! The walk in attic is great for all your storage needs! Location is key - just a short hop to Schools, Stores or Belews Lake for weekend fun! Easy access to Highways 68 or 220 or to I-73 for a quick commute. 100% USDA financing available! Natural Gas in the Community!! Estimated Completion - October 2021.