3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $587,500

Presented by Granville Homes: Check out this beautiful Chatham B floor plan in our Old Moore's Mill neighborhood! House is almost completed and comes with so many standard features that are sure to WOW you. Stainless steel appliances with gas range and hood vent, quartz countertop, and massive walk in pantry in kitchen. Large closets in primary bathroom. Lots of outdoor room on covered back porch. Bedrooms all on first floor, with bonus up. Call today for more information!

