Beautiful custom home on 1.3 acre wooded lot! Meticulously designed, this home offers exquisite features including stone fireplace with TV niche and coffered ceilings in the living room, additional fireplace in primary suite along with tray ceilings. The en-suite has separate vanities, garden tub, and walk-in tile shower with a bench. The house also has accent lighting, two story foyer, hardwood floors in main living areas, an intercom system wired throughout the home, and walk-out patio in basement. The main floor consists of large kitchen with dining area and a walk-in pantry; a living room, primary suite, office, laundry room, and half bath. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and each bedroom has an attached bathroom. There is also a bonus room with built in single beds. A second bonus room or game room is located in the basement along with a home theatre with stadium seating. Three car basement with extra storage space
3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $589,900
