 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $365,000

All the extras have been done: Sprinkler system, privacy fence, sealed/waterproofed crawlspace with humidity control. $365,000 3bdrm/2bath + bonus, 2 car garage in Summerfield on 2.35 acre lot. Maintenance free vinyl & brick exterior, side garage door, perfect front porch and steps for decorating each season. Northwest schools, convenient to I73. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has granite, under counter lighting, subway tile backsplash, plenty of recess lighting, SS appliances. SW Silverpointe throughout. Ceiling fans in all bdrms, primary bathroom has extra large long tub and separate shower. Walk-in pantry, drop zone by garage door. Fantastic backyard with privacy fence, double gates, cozy sitting spot under deck with swing. Storage building.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert