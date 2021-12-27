 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $399,000

Welcome Home. Located in the desired Summerfield area, this home sits on a private 3+ acre lot for plenty of privacy and animal watching. This one level home offers three bedrooms with a bonus room/sun room perfect for an office or secondary living space. The primary bedroom has a spacious walk in closet, double vanity with separate tub/shower bathroom, and a private screened in porch for extended space and tranquility. The front porch swing conveys and was passed down from the original owner. The sellers recently installed hardwood floors throughout all the living spaces. The 2 car garage is finished and comes with 2 brand new garage door openers that can be linked right to your phone. Come out and tour this home, but don't forget about all the beautiful outdoor space that includes a wooded trail and storage shed! The crawl space was encapsulated in the summer of 2020. NO HOA. The fireplace is wood burning, no gas on property. All kitchen appliances are included.

