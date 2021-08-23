 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $420,000

3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $420,000

3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $420,000

Move right in to this wonderful brick home .Lots of updating including kitchen and master suite and bath. Screened porch and deck overlook a private wooded park-like setting on a pond with custom exterior lighting. Enchanting!! Great schools and a super Summerfield location make this special home a must to see.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News