Presenting this exceptional custom-built dream home, nestled on a sprawling 1.02-acre +/- partially fenced lot, designed with energy efficiency in mind. Extra insulation was thoughtfully incorporated during the construction of this home along with energy-efficient windows, a climate-controlled crawlspace, sound proof laundry and furnace closets. The main floor boasts vaulted ceilings in the living room, a primary suite with large walk in closet and dual vanities, an open concept kitchen/living space with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large kitchen island. The expansive outdoor space offers endless possibilities for outdoor living around the charming fire pit, functional chicken coop, or on tree swing. PLEASE SEE AGENT REMARKS.