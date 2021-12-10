This exceptional, custom built home, located in the desirable Trotter Ridge Subdivision, is astonishingly LISTED UNDER APPRAISED VALUE!! This lovely home presents a fantastic flow that highlights the open floor plan. The welcoming family rm w/gas fireplace is designed to be the heart of the home & is open to the breakfast & kitchen area, complete with sizable pantry, SS appliances & ample counter space. On the 1st floor is a roomy, yet intimate dining rm, and a room perfect for an office or formal living area. Enjoy your morning coffee on the all-season enclosed porch. Upstairs, the primary suite is truly a retreat with an extra cove that could be used as a 2nd walk-in closet or reading nook. Master ba features a dbl bowl vanity, soaking tub, oversized shower & walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry rm, two add'l spacious br's and bonus rm. Freshly painted & pre-wired for generator. New Roof 2020, New Upstairs HVAC 2019, water softener/filtration system, & Home Warranty! See agent remarks.
3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $515,000
