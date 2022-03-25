 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $684,900

Beautiful brick ranch in Summerfield. The home sits on a spacious 2.50 lot. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and porcelain tile flooring. The kitchen features abundance of storage space. All closets feature California Closets to maximize storage space. Bathrooms have been recently updated. Huge sunroom addition with plenty of natural light. Outdoor kitchen area to setup your grill and have your next BBQ. Two car garage and six storage sheds for all of your outdoor storage needs. Bonus 1 bed/1bath cabin!! The cabin features a full functioning kitchen and bathroom. Enjoy a cup of coffee listening to the birds on the wrap around porch. Turn the cabin into an Airbnb or a place for guest to spend the night! All Kitchen appliances, freezer, washer and dryer will convey.

