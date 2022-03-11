3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $700,000

Beautiful Summerfield location!! The spacious home sits on over 2.50 acres in a quiet country sitting. Updated eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, porcelain tile flooring and all appliances will remain. Abundance of cabinet storage. The dining area features a gas fireplace. Massive family room. The bathrooms were newly renovated. Plenty of storage outside with the two-car attached garage and an additional 6 buildings. The HVAC and heat pump been replaced four years ago. Your very own Man Cave or She Shed in the backyard with a 1 bed cabin has been built on the property with a full bath and kitchen.