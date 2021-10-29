3 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $759,900

What's not to love about this beautiful, turn-key horse farm in the heart of Summerfield? Just minutes away from shopping, downtown, Belews Lake, and the airport! This home features 2 working wells, gas log fireplace, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, and a sunroom with the best farm views you could ask for. Take a dip in the low maintenance in-ground saltwater sport pool with beach entry, glass tile, and travertine stones. The spacious 4-stall barn is equipped with electricity, a hot/cold water wash stall, a tack room and a massive hayloft. There is plenty of room to completely turn your horse trailer around. The pasture is spacious enough to re-install the dressage ring/arena. Don't forget the additional 2 car detached garage/workshop with multiple covered parking spaces perfect for storing tractors, ATV's, boats, RV's, and more! Water in all pastures. Bring your horses, your boat and enjoy your little paradise. Custom Modular! Appliances & hot tub conveys-agent only remarks