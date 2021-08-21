 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $215,900

Beautiful well kept home in Trinity is move-in ready. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large living room, master bedroom and has a galley kitchen with stainless appliances and a covered back deck. Also a covered front porch perfect for rocking chairs. Schedule your private showing today>

