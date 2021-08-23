3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $275,000

For additional information, contact listing agent, Angela Brown (336)689-4559. Wheatmore District! 3BR and a bonus! Spacious living rm and Den! Rocking chair front porch and a fenced in backyard. Primary bedroom on main level. Recent flooring and paint help add to the benefits of calling this gem home! Just wait until the new garage doors are delivered-It will set this home apart from others! 2 spacious bedrooms on the upper level and a big bonus room downstairs! Act now to schedule your tour!