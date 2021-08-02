3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $326,440

This home (Pinehurst) is sure to please boasting 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths PLUS a loft over 2200 square feet! Nicely situated on homesite #14, & enjoy privacy with a tree-lined back yard! Looking for an open layout inside? Well this home gives you that & MORE! Enter & notice the seamless flowing Revwood floors on main level. Formal dining room is great for entertaining or makes a nice office & leads to the kitchen. Feast your eyes on features like glistening Santa Cecilia granite counter tops, tile backsplash, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances with huge island in the kitchen. Adjoining the kitchen / breakfast area is a spacious great room with gas fireplace creating the perfect focal point. Stairs are nicely tucked away and leads to upper level where the laundry is conveniently located near the bedrooms. Let’s talk about the bedrooms…ALL WALK IN CLOSETS!! Primary bedroom features a vaulted ceiling plus en suite bath with double vanities and large 5 foot stand-alone shower! WOW!