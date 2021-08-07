3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $337,475

Looks can be deceiving...SO MUCH SPACE inside this NEW HOME with 2530 Sq ft!! Clifton plan on Homesite #26 is sure to please w/3 bedrooms, 3 full baths & open concept great room, dining room, kitchen. Let's talk about this CHEF'S kitchen boasting HUGE island w/ pendant lights above, tile backsplash, stainless appliances with elegant quartz counters adding icing to the cake! Breakfast nook adjoins the great room featuring a gas fireplace. Primary suite on main is large & has dbl vanities, 5 foot shower plus TWO WALK IN CLOSETS! Office / flex room w/ french doors let in plenty of light & gives privacy. Don't forget the spacious upper level game room as well as bedroom / bathroom suite perfect for teen spot or guest suite! Imagine enjoying your covered porch as you relax outside sipping a cup of tea or grilling with the family... it's all up to you in this new SMART HOME located in the lovely Trinity area! Come and make this your new home today! (USDA eligible!) WARRANTY INCLUDED!