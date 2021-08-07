Looks can be deceiving...SO MUCH SPACE inside this NEW HOME with 2530 Sq ft!! Clifton plan on Homesite #26 is sure to please w/3 bedrooms, 3 full baths & open concept great room, dining room, kitchen. Let's talk about this CHEF'S kitchen boasting HUGE island w/ pendant lights above, tile backsplash, stainless appliances with elegant quartz counters adding icing to the cake! Breakfast nook adjoins the great room featuring a gas fireplace. Primary suite on main is large & has dbl vanities, 5 foot shower plus TWO WALK IN CLOSETS! Office / flex room w/ french doors let in plenty of light & gives privacy. Don't forget the spacious upper level game room as well as bedroom / bathroom suite perfect for teen spot or guest suite! Imagine enjoying your covered porch as you relax outside sipping a cup of tea or grilling with the family... it's all up to you in this new SMART HOME located in the lovely Trinity area! Come and make this your new home today! (USDA eligible!) WARRANTY INCLUDED!
3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $337,475
Related to this story
Most Popular
'I won't rest until somebody tells me the truth': Mother asks why first responders overlooked her daughter at crash site
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said in a news release.
The $2 ticket was purchased at the Sungate Mini Mart on Reidsville Road in Winston-Salem, lottery officials said.
Are there Guilford County businesses setting COVID-19 vaccination requirements for patrons? Let us know if you’ve seen anything in the area.
Virginia Trump Store founder fine with controversy because he's no stranger to it, eyes Raleigh as site for another store
Before he started the Trump Store and decried Democrats and liberals as "evil," Franklin County Speedway owner Donald "Whitey" Taylor spent decades annoying local government officials with his publicity stunts. “The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said.
Some facilities are imposing vaccine mandates while others "strongly" encourage staff members to get vaccinated.
Funeral service Sunday for Greensboro native Walter Johnson, former attorney and one of first Black students at Duke's law school
Johnson, who also built affordable housing in northeast Greensboro, died July 24 at 81. He is being eulogized Sunday at Providence Baptist Church as a dedicated family man and member of a generation that changed the face of America.
The Rev. Dolly Jacobs, who came to Greensboro from her native New Orleans, died Thursday. She had spent the past year supporting members who have struggled through the pandemic.