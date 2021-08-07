3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $337,475

MOVE IN READY! Main level primary bedroom also! The CLIFTON floor plan in Bellawood community has it all with 3 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms over 2520 sq ft! An open concept Great Room, Dining Room & kitchen is just the beginning... Main floor Primary bedroom and guest bedroom, office/ flex room, and great room with cozy gas fireplace to warm up your space! Cooks' kitchen boasts sophisticated quartz counter tops, beautiful tile backsplash, pendant lighting, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances & MASSIVE ISLAND! Primary Bedroom on main level has DOUBLE WALK IN CLOSETS TO DIE FOR & private luxury bathroom! Covered porch in back is ready for relaxing and taking in the breeze. You will love the upstairs suite (bedroom / bathroom) and large game room / loft area as well... Yes this home is ideal for everyday living and entertaining! Smart home technology and Warranty included. AWESOME location with quick access to Greensboro, High Point and Winston Salem. USDA ELIGIBLE!