Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath townhome. Beautiful wide plank laminate floors throughout the entire downstairs area. A very spacious open floor plan, makes this home perfect for entertaining. Living room has lots of natural light. Kitchen has great counter space and new updated cabinets. Half bath is located downstairs, along with the laundry room. Master bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. Master bath has a large tub with dual vanities. This home is an end unit and is close to the highway and stores. Great location between Greensboro and Burlington. Home won't last long, make your appointment today!