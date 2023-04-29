Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath townhome. Beautiful wide plank laminate floors throughout the entire downstairs area. A very spacious open floor plan, makes this home perfect for entertaining. Living room has lots of natural light. Kitchen has great counter space and new updated cabinets. Half bath is located downstairs, along with the laundry room. Master bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. Master bath has a large tub with dual vanities. This home is an end unit and is close to the highway and stores. Great location between Greensboro and Burlington. Home won't last long, make your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $1,650
Related to this story
Most Popular
Aljihad Shabazz and his co-conspirators allegedly used beneficiaries’ personal identifying information to submit more than 1,500 fraudulent re…
Officers say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
He'll focus on the Smart Tour instead, but he could race in Tommy Neal's Sportsman car next month
Parent provided recordings in which a speaker maintains an upbeat banter with students, some of whom are laughing, as he discusses ways to dis…
UPDATE: Brother told investigators child got in trouble for messing with fish tank. Grandmother is charged with murder.
2-year-old girl suffered extensive injuries.