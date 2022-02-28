 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $175,000

Updated 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath in Convenient Ridge Creek! All new LVP flooring throughout main level + in upstairs baths. Primary Bedroom upstairs features oversized walk in closet + private bath w/ dual vanities. Two additional bedrooms + guest bath complete the upstairs. HOA fees include lawn care, exterior maintenance, water/sewer, trash pickup and use of community pool.

