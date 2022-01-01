 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $178,000

3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $178,000

3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $178,000

Multiple offers!!!! OFFERS DUE BY THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30 AT 6PM. Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath townhome. Lovely laminate floors meet you in the front door and continue throughout downstairs. Living room is very spacious and has lots of natural light. Dining room is open to living room and kitchen which provides an open concept. Kitchen has lots of counter space. Half bath downstairs has updated mirror and light fixture. Master bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Master bath has a large tub with 2 sinks. This home is an end unit and is close to the highway and stores. Great location between Greensboro and Burlington. Home won't last long.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert