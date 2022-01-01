Multiple offers!!!! OFFERS DUE BY THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30 AT 6PM. Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath townhome. Lovely laminate floors meet you in the front door and continue throughout downstairs. Living room is very spacious and has lots of natural light. Dining room is open to living room and kitchen which provides an open concept. Kitchen has lots of counter space. Half bath downstairs has updated mirror and light fixture. Master bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Master bath has a large tub with 2 sinks. This home is an end unit and is close to the highway and stores. Great location between Greensboro and Burlington. Home won't last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $178,000
