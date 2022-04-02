 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $194,900

Move in ready townhome in Ridge Creek Subdivision! Very spacious floor plan includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with foyer. Open concept kitchen with pantry and additional storage in the home. Master bedroom has double vanity, vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator convey. One car garage with additional parking. HOA includes exterior maintenance, community pool, water, and trash pick-up. Close to shopping and restaurants.

