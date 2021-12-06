3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $200,000

** Multiple Offers** Highest and Best by 12/6, 6pm. Check out this well cared for 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome w/garage in desirable St Andrews at Stoney Creek! This townhome is one of the largest floor plans offered in St Andrews and also has the primary bedroom suite on the main level with abundant closet space! Some updates to include; new A/C in 2021, paint, carpet and nice SS fridge in 2020. Gas logs to enjoy this winter and all the appliances including washer & dryer convey! This property even has the extra loft space that can be used as an office area or play space. Move in ready! Get a jump on your new home for the new year and get your preview booked today!