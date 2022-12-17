 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $215,000

Buyer couldn't get out of the lease contract. So we are back on the market. This is a large TH suitable for a family. Move in ready home in prestigious Ridge Creek Townhomes. Very spacious floor plan including 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with foyer. Open concept kitchen with pantry and additional storage in the home. Master bedroom has double vanity, vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. One car garage with additional parking. HOA includes exterior maintenance, community pool, water, and trash pick-up. Close by shopping, restaurants, Colleges and Hospitals.

