Back on the market. Buyer loan failed. Move in ready home in prestigious Ridge Creek Townhomes. Very spacious floor plan including 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with foyer. Open concept kitchen with pantry and additional storage in the home. Master bedroom has double vanity, vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. One car garage with additional parking. HOA includes exterior maintenance, community pool, water, and trash pick-up. Close by shopping, restaurants, Colleges and Hospitals.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $225,000
