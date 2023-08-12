Stunning Nearly New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Whitsett, NC. Welcome to this immaculate and nearly new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled in the charming community of Whitsett, North Carolina. Meticulously maintained and thoughtfully designed, Spacious and inviting living spaces filled with natural light Open-concept layout, perfect for entertaining and daily living Well-appointed kitchen with a lot of Counter space, ample cabinet space, and stainless steal appliances. Cozy and inviting primary bedroom with an en-suite bath for added privacy and two additional generously-sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $240,000
