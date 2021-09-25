Stunning 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Townhouse in desirable the Reserve at Rock Creek in Whitsett. Features nice foyer. Large kitchen with granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances. Dining room. Large living room with double sided fireplace that leads into sunroom. Master bathroom with full bath attached with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Separate laundry room. Great bonus room above garage with lots of options. Private back patio. 2 car attached garage. Wonderful community with pool, clubhouse and gym. Incredible locations just minutes from I-40.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, when did people start brushing their teeth?
Marijuana in Virginia: Medical flowers (AKA buds) and pre-rolls (or joints) now available for the first time
- Updated
Richmond’s medical marijuana dispensary, Green Leaf, can now sell whole flower cannabis — or bud — for the first time in Virginia.
Officers responded about 5:50 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at East Florida Street and Randolph Avenue where they found Basil Haizeis Wilson injured, police said in a news release. The teen later died, police said about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Law enforcement officials are getting vaccinated at the lowest rates, including a number of prison officials.
Jason Lail was healthy before he got COVID-19. At 42, he left behind a wife, two daughters, a stepson and countless family members. “He was healthy,” said Jessica, his wife of less than one year.
The HPU president is upset about the city's decision to postpone a road improvement project linked to the university.
Entrepreneurs from around the world attended Market America Worldwide’s SHOP.COM’s annual International Convention (#MAIC2021), either virtual…
Kermit Wilson Jr., the leader of New Life Ministries in Greensboro, was placed in intensive care for 41 days. He died on Sept. 17 at age 43.
Jamey Preston Johnson, 45, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and concealment of death in the death of 40-year-old Joy Amanda Moorefield of Greensboro, police said Monday in a news release.
Cameran D. Williams, 24, of Norwood, which is east of Charlotte, was charged with first-degree murder this week in the Dec. 1 killing of Aaliyah Jewles Woods, 23.