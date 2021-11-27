 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $265,000

Stunning 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Townhouse in desirable the Reserve at Rock Creek in Whitsett. Features nice foyer. Large kitchen with granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances. Dining room. Large living room with double sided fireplace that leads into sunroom. Master bathroom with full bath attached with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Separate laundry room. Great bonus room above garage with lots of options. Private back patio. 2 car Garage.

