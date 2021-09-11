3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $285,990

Brightwood Farm everything you could want in amenities, location, and convenience. Our popular 1 story Patrick floor plan at 1560 square feet features a spacious, yet cozy open concept living space perfect for entertaining family and friends. The family room has a vaulted ceiling. The home has a beautiful kitchen has a long breakfast bar with White cabinetry. Primary Bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, and an en-suite and large walk-in closet is the perfect layout. The 2 secondary bedrooms have large closets. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. NOVEMBER COMPLETION.