3/2, 1 level living w/ bonus room. County taxes w/ benefit of public water/sewer. Kitchen features granite counter tops, tile backsplash, island w/ granite & electric, black appliances w/ smooth top range & bar height breakfast bar. Frig will convey. Dining w/ column opens to spacious LR w/ gas FP. Recessed lighting completes the ambiance. Desirable Split BR floor plan. Spacious primary bed & bath w/ granite, garden tub w/ tile, sep shower w/ tile & dual sinks. Large 2nd & 3rd BR's w/ full bath between, featuring granite top & tub shower combo. Bonus room ideal for entertaining, media, etc. Large Laundry room w/ shelving & pantry off 2 car garage. Private patio backs up to wooded area. HOA includes pool, tennis, gym. CPI system equipment conveys. Recent updates incl 2 new elements in water heater, new weather stripping on garage door. USDA eligible!
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $295,000
