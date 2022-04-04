3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $298,000

Gorgeous and Immaculately Well Kept home with 3 large bedrooms and an additional Loft space perfect for a home office or entertaining. Located on the corner lot of the cul-de-sac, this home offers plenty of storage space as all bedrooms have walk in closets including the loft. The Main floor has an Open Kitchen with center island, pantry with plenty of shelves, breakfast area and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Living Room is equipped with gas logs fireplace and open view of the kitchen. This home has a Spacious Master Bedroom with EnSuite that features a double vanity, separate shower/tub combo and upgraded lighting over the garden tub. Enjoy fresh air and sun in the privately fenced backyard complete with concrete patio and utility shed. This Property's location is close to highways, shopping and corporate business parks. This home will not last long, Come See It Today.