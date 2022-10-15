 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $299,900

Great opportunity to own a home in a growing area!! 3 bedrooms + a loft + open living space. Home is located at the end of the street in a cul-de-sac. No traffic! HOA $55 per month includes pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, gym, walking trails & pond. Ideal location with quick access to I-40 and an easy commute between the Triad and the Triangle. 30 minutes to PTI Airport and 60 minutes to RDU Airport. New Publix Distribution Center is just minutes away! This home is aggressively priced under $300,000 due to the need for cosmetics. Tenants recently vacated and the home is in need of paint, cleaning and minor maintenance. Similar homes have sold well above $300k for move-in ready (comparable sales report attached).

