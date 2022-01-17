This home is in Brightwood Farm community which has everything, location, convenience, and amenities galore. Our Vivian plan at 2196 square feet features a formal dining room. The spacious family room is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The home has a beautiful open layout with a kitchen island with Grey cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, 3 secondary bedrooms with large walk-in closets, and 2nd floor laundry room with a closet. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTATIVE.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $300,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A weather system now over the Pacific Ocean is eventually expected to dive south from western Canada. “I’d say there’s better than a 50-50 chance of snow Saturday night and into Sunday,” said Phil Badgett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced in a message to district employees today that she will be leaving at the end of the academic year to take a job with The Innovation Project.
Drivers told police that the suspects — traveling in two different vehicles — were attempting to box them in prior to approaching their cars.
She stole $500K from a Winston-Salem employer. Then she became a CEO and is accused of embezzling $15 million.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
Authorities are still trying to determine the identity of the body, which was found Sunday afternoon.
At 1:44 p.m., Greensboro police officers responded to a call about the shooting and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Board of Health will vote to decide whether to enact a countywide, and controversial, mask mandate that includes all of the cities and towns in Guilford. "I'm just asking people to listen to the health professionals," said Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the board.
The latest reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area could get 2 to 4 inches of snow starting late Saturday into Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts, especially north and west of Greensboro. And one-tenth to three-tenths of ice accumulation is possible, with areas south of Burlington and Lexington most likely to be impacted.
Snow expected to start falling overnight Saturday.
The latest projections from the National Weather Service call for 1.2 inches of snow by 7 a.m. on Sunday, with more precipitation expected to continue throughout the day and into the night.