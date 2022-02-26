This home is in Brightwood Farm community which has everything, location, convenience, and amenities galore. Our Vivian plan at 2196 square feet features a formal dining room and a very cozy, spacious family room. The home has a beautiful open layout with a kitchen island with Gray cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, 2 secondary bedrooms with large closets, and 2nd floor laundry room with a closet. A loft for family movie night or game night. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. Daeko light switches.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $309,890
