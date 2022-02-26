 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $309,890

3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $309,890

3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $309,890

This home is in Brightwood Farm community which has everything, location, convenience, and amenities galore. Our Vivian plan at 2196 square feet features a formal dining room and a very cozy, spacious family room. The home has a beautiful open layout with a kitchen island with Gray cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, 2 secondary bedrooms with large closets, and 2nd floor laundry room with a closet. A loft for family movie night or game night. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. Daeko light switches.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties
Local

Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties

Clemmons resident Meka Douthit EL, director of nursing at Moses Cone Hospital, was sworn in as president of the North Carolina Nurses Association in September. She’s only the fourth African American to oversee the leading professional organization for the state’s registered nurses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert