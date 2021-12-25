3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $325,000

Like new home awaits new owner! This home is a must see! 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2.5 bathrooms and updated LVT flooring throughout the main level is just the start. Each room is sizable and the master suite is what dreams are made of!! The large lot (in the center of a cauldesac) makes for great entertaining. The low HOA ($65 per month) includes pool, tennis courts, gym, pool, clubhouse, grilling area, and playground! Make your offer while it last and start your 2022 in this great new home . Offered at $325,000.