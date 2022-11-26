3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $329,890

ASK ABOUT OUR LOWER THAN MARKET INTEREST RATES! *TERMS & CONDITIONS APPLY* READY TO MOVE IN! BE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! Lot 37, in the Brightwood Farms community has it ALL! Location, convenience, & amenities galore! Our Vivian plan at 2196 sf with, dining room, spacious open family room is perfect for entertaining family & friends & overlooks your super functional kitchen w/a window over the sink, island with power outlet, granite throughout w/modern light gray cabinets. Upstairs features your private Primary Bedroom w/vaulted ceiling, 5 foot walk-in shower, double sinks w/quartz countertops. Two secondary bedrooms have large closets, hallway bathroom w/deep tub & shower combo w/double quartz sinks, additional loft space w/closet. 2nd floor laundry room w/a closet makes laundry time a breeze. Blinds included! One-year builder’s warranty & 10-year structural warranty is included. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! CALL AGENT FOR OUR CURRENT INCENTIVES!