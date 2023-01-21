3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $334,900

Move right into this immaculate Brightwood Farm home built just over a year ago. Improvements include oversized patio, storm door, Google doorbell & privacy fence. This home has a formal living room which could be used as dining room. Open layout with spacious den open to the breakfast room and kitchen, plus sliding doors for easy access to the patio perfect for entertaining. Gleaming kitchen with soft gray cabinetry, island & large pantry. Upstairs features a loft which is perfect for home office, 3 bedrooms with large closets, 2 baths & laundry room with closet. Primary suite has vaulted ceiling and bath with dual vanity, separate shower, linen closet, and huge 8'x8' walk-in closet. This smart home is equipped with technology that includes a programmable thermostat, auto door lock, touchscreen control panel, and video doorbell. This community has everything...great location, convenience, and amenities galore including clubhouse with pool, fitness center, tennis courts & playground!